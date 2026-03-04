Veteran actor Vijay Crishna has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by actor Lillete Dubey, who shared an emotional tribute on social media remembering him as a brilliant performer and a cherished member of the theatre community. In her heartfelt note, she described him as charming, witty and deeply loved by everyone who worked with him. Crishna was a respected name in Indian theatre and remained closely associated with the play Dance Like a Man for more than two decades. Many film audiences also remember him for portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002), which also starred Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. His passing has left friends, colleagues and theatre lovers mourning the loss of a talented and warm-hearted artist. 'Mary Kom', 'The Family Man' Actor Sunil Thapa Passes Away at 68.

Vijay Crishna Passes Away - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillete Dubey (@lilletedubeyofficial)

