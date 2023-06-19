Just a day to go and fans would be able to catch a glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani! The makers dropped a poster featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and shared that the teaser of the upcoming film, produced by Dharma Productions, will be released on June 20. The teaser will be dropped on Dharma Productions’ YouTube channel at 11:45am. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to be released in theatres on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt Are the Hot New Onscreen Pair and These New Stills of Them From Karan Johar’s Film Are Proof (View Pics).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser Update

It’s the season of love & the most awaited teaser for this year is coming to you!❤️#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Set your reminders now - https://t.co/t9Y3jzeeme A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July, 2023. #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/uAcrQ2VxEW — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 19, 2023

Watch The Teaser Of RRKPK On Below Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)