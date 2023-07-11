After romantic number "Tum Kya Mile", the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be dropping a fun song titled "What Jhumka" on July 12. Teaser of the said track has been released by the makers today and it's fabulous. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the glimpse into the melody sees grand set with many background dancers. Not to miss, Alia-Ranveer's cute chemistry. RRKPK is helmed by Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt's Film Is All About Love, Family, Drama and Laughter! (Watch Video).

RRKPK Song "What Jhumka" Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

