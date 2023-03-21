The security for Salman Khan has been beefed up after the Bollywood superstar’s office received threatening email that read, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face”. As per latest updates, cops have stopped fans from gathering outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, due to security reasons. Salman Khan Death Threats: Security Beefed Up Outside Actor's Residence in Mumbai's Bandra; Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg Booked.

Fans Not Allowed To Gather Outside Salman Khan’s Residence

