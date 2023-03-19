Mumbai Police on Sunday beefed up security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra after he received threats by email. Following the threats, the Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg. Salman Khan Receive Death Threat: Lawerence Bishnoi Questioned Over Bollywood Actor's Threat Letter.

Salman Khan Death Threats:

