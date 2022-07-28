Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt flopped at the Box Office. The Rs 150 crore movie has decisively been rejected by fans, putting YRF under a lot of strain. While the director of the movie Karan Malhotra, recently gave a statement about the movie. Now, actor Sanjay Dutt has come out in the open and posted a note on his Twitter handle acknowledging the hard work the team has put in and also supporting the director. Shamshera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Dacoit Drama is a Visually Impressive Yawn-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look:

