Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, celebrated her birthday and turned a year older. On this special day, Shanaya received heartfelt birthday wishes from her family, fans, and friends. Her childhood friends and fellow star kids, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, posted sweet birthday messages for her on their respective Instagram accounts. Suhana, delighted fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself with Shanaya, along with the caption, 'Happy birthday Shan' (accompanied by a red heart emoji). Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan Shares Cute Throwback Pictures With Her Dad and Its All About Hugs and Kisses!.

Check Out Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey's IG Status :

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

