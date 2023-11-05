Shonali Bose took to her Instagram and revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID. The ace filmmaker shared a picture of herself online and also gave an insight into her current health status. "102-3 fever, the works. Feeling absolutely rotten," a part of her post reads. In the picture shared, The Sky Is Pink director can be seen lying in bed. Check it out. Aparna Kanekar Dies at 83, Veteran Actress Was Known for Her Role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Shonali Bose Diagnosed With COVID:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Bose (@shonalibose_)

