Veteran actress Aparna Kanekar, renowned for her role as Janki Baa Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, bid farewell at the age of 83. Co-star Lovey Sasan took to Instagram on November 4 to announce the sad news, sharing a touching tribute to the beloved actress, highlighting their unforgettable on-set moments and the profound connection they shared. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Grew Up in a Family of Women with No Men.

Lovey Sasan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovey Sasan (@loveysasan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)