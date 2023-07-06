Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah is all set to fly abroad for her further studies, but before that the doting mamma checked off one thing from her baby girl’s bucket list – trip to Paris. The actress has shared a video on Instagram that shows the mother and daughter duo doing a happy dance in front of the Eiffel Tower and this is indeed a moment to be cherished. Sushmita mentioned in her post, “My Shona’s first trip to #parisfrance before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies…I will forever cherish our dance!!!” Sushmita Sen Shares Pic with Ex Rohman Shawl, Captions It as ‘Nice Picture’.

Sushmita Sen & Alisah In Paris

