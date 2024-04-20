Vinesh Phogat booked for herself a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women's wrestling 50kg event on April 20. The grappler defeated Laura Ganikyzy of Kazakhstan 10-0 to secure a spot in the showpiece event later this year and book a final berth in the Asian Olympic Qualifier. Phogat had bagged a gold medal in the women's 53kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, held in Birmingham.

Vinesh Phogat Clinches Paris Olympics 2024 Spot

🤼‍♀️VINESH EARNS PARIS OLYMPICS QUOTA IN WOMEN'S 50 KG Vinesh defeated Laura Ganikyzy🇰🇿 by Technical Superiority 0-10 to earn Olympics quota. If she represents, will be her 3rd Olympics. Earlier, she defeated Miran Cheon🇰🇷 in R16 by Tech Superiority & Dit Samnang🇰🇭 in QF by fall. pic.twitter.com/CDALwReIRU — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) April 20, 2024

Vinesh Phogat Seals Paris Olympics 2024 Quota, Watch

🚨VINESH WON THE OLYMPIC QUOTA!!! 🚨 Vinesh Phogat won the Paris Olympics quota for India in 50kg at Wrestling #AsianQualifiers 🎉🥳 Congratulations #VineshPhogat 🎯 She defeated Laura Ganikyzy (Kaz) 10-0 to win the quota. Now she will fight Uzbekistan's Aktenge KEUNIMJAEVA… pic.twitter.com/EdlQzhz1Jq — THE PROFESSOR (@IamHindu_OG) April 20, 2024

