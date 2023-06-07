Swara Bhasker, who tied the knot with activist Fahad Ahmad in February, announced that she’s is pregnant and the duo would be welcoming their first child in October. The actress even shared a few pics flaunting her baby bump. Since this announcement there have been many who have been congratulating her. Sonam Kapoor too congratulated her Veere Di Wedding co-star on Instagram. She took to Insta Story and wrote, “Congratulations @reallyswara I’m so so happy for you both”. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad To Welcome Their First Child! Actress Shares Pics of Her Baby Bump.

Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Swara Bhasker On Pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor's Note For Pregnant Swara Bhasker (Photo Credits: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

