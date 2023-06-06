Actress Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy with a string on pictures. She took to Twitter posting a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump. "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! " Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad Announce Pregnancy! Actress Says 'Blessed, Grateful, Excited' as She Shares Good News on Twitter With Beautiful Couple Pics.

"@FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted. Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced about her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple. In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events.

