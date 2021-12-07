Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and confirmed the release date of her next movie Tejas. The flick is all set to release on the theatres on Dussehra next year, which is October 5, 2022. The actress shared a picture of herself from the movie and wrote, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 #ArmedForcesFlagDay." Have a look!

Check Out Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)