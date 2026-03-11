Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding of farmer Sanjay Malik’s daughter Tanu in Medina village of Haryana’s Sonipat district, nearly three years after meeting the farmer while planting paddy in his fields in 2023. Gandhi had then promised the family that he would stand with them in their joys and struggles. Fulfilling that promise, he joined the wedding celebrations on Tuesday, interacted with villagers and enjoyed traditional food including churma, milk and Gohana’s famous jalebi. Villagers also welcomed him with a ceremonial turban, and Gandhi gifted the family a television. He later shared a 1 minute 38 second Instagram reel titled “Tanu ki Shaadi,” featuring Kangana Ranaut’s popular song “London Thumakda.” The video shows moments from the wedding along with earlier visuals of Gandhi planting paddy and meeting the farmer’s family, quickly going viral on social media. Parliament Session 2026: INDIA Bloc MPs Led by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Protest Against Centre Over West Asia Conflict.

Rahul Gandhi Attends Farmer’s Daughter Tanu’s Wedding in Haryana

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