The share price of Tejas Networks Ltd (NSE: TEJASNET ) opened in the red on Monday, January 12, 2026. The DMart stock was trading lower in early market hours on Monday, January 12, 2026. The stock was quoted at INR 389, down by INR 28.15 or 6.75%. Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 18.07% over the last month compared to a 1.57% fall in the BSE Teck index and a 2.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46904 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with the average daily volumes of 68509 shares in the past month. The stock hit a record high of INR 1150 on January 20, 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of INR 387.5 on January 12. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 12, 2026: Vedanta, ITC and ICICI Lombard Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Tejas Networks Share Price Today

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)