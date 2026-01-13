Ranveer Singh’s latest release, Dhurandhar, has been dominating box-office records since early December 2025. The Aditya Dhar directorial, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, has recently become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The spy-action drama marks Dhar’s second film after his 2019 directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was also a blockbuster. While Uri was based on India’s retaliation following the 2016 Uri attack, Dhurandhar is inspired by covert Indian operations in Pakistan. A sequel titled Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. According to recent reports, Vicky Kaushal will be part of the film in a special role. Unverified social media buzz suggests that a Uri x Dhurandhar crossover is in the works. If that happens, expectations are already high that the first film’s historic box-office records may be broken by the sequel. YRF Calls ‘Dhurandhar’ a ‘Milestone Moment in Indian Cinema’ As It Shatters Box Office Records; Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts With His Response.

‘Uri’ Star Vicky Kaushal To Have Special Appearance in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ – Reports

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

