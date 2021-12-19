Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news ever since they have tied the knot. Right from their wedding outfits to their honeymoon location, fans are glued to any and every gossip about VicKat. Now, as per Indian paparazzi's Instagram account, it's Vicky-Katrina's new home ceremony today (December 19) as a panditji was spotted outside their building. Even the actor's parents were snapped arriving for puja at Juhu residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

