Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. On this World Cancer Day, her husband has commended her resilience throughout this journey. Ayushmann took to Instagram to share a series of empowering photos of Tahira and mentioned in the caption, “In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap”. World Cancer Day 2024: Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre and Other Cancer Survivors Who Battled & Defeated the Deadly Disease.

Cancer Survivor Tahira Kashyap

