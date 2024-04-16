Ayushmann Khurrana, recently took to Instagram to share his visit to the newly constructed Parliament building. Khurrana shared videos and pictures on his Instagram account and expressed his profound honour at the opportunity to witness the architectural magnificence firsthand. In his captions, he conveyed a sense of pride in being part of a nation with a vibrant democracy, rich heritage, and diverse culture. He described the new Parliament building as a symbol of India's shining democracy, representing its historical legacy and cultural diversity in all its glory. Bhootiyapa: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anees Bazmee Set To Unit For Horror Comedy - Reports.

Ayushmann Khurrana Honoured To Visit New Parliament Building

