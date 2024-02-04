Today, on February 4, 2024, the world comes together to observe World Cancer Day, a day that not only raises awareness but also celebrates the triumph of resilience over the sinister clutches of cancer. In this unique feature, we delve into the inspirational stories of Bollywood celebrities who faced the deadly disease head-on and emerged victorious. World Cancer Day 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Quotes, Slogans and Messages To Raise Awareness About This Deadly Disease.

Manisha Koirala

In 2012, the Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. Undeterred, she traversed the globe to New York for treatment, boldly proclaiming, "Cancer is not a death sentence." As chronicled in the autobiography Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, her journey not only saw her conquering the disease but also emerging as a passionate advocate for cancer awareness.

Manisha Koirala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre

In 2018, Sonali Bendre faced metastatic breast cancer with a smile that remained untouched by the gruelling treatments. With a 30% chance of survival, she not only defied the odds but also became a source of motivation for many. Her social media posts served as a testament to her unwavering spirit, and today, she stands as a symbol of strength and resilience.

Sonali Bendre (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tahira Kashyap

Film director and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018, chose to document her journey, becoming an inspiration for women worldwide. She went bald and shared her experience without hesitation. Tahira's story emphasized the importance of early detection and empowered women to embrace their journeys.

Tahira Kashyap (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lisa Ray

Indian-Canadian actress Lisa Ray's battle with multiple myeloma showcased a holistic approach to healing. In her autobiography Close to the Bone, she shared how nutrition, Ayurveda, meditation, and counselling played pivotal roles in her recovery, proving that fighting cancer is not confined to medical treatments alone.

Lisa Ray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakesh Roshan

Renowned director and actor Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, faced squamous cell carcinoma of the throat in 2018. His disciplined lifestyle change and victorious mindset became his weapons against the disease. His message echoed loud and clear: "This disease must be fought with a strong mind." World Cancer Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance Of The Day Observed To Control The Disease.

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan (Photo Credits: X)

Anurag Basu

Sometimes, an outlook on life can change after facing a life-threatening illness. In 2004, director Anurag Basu battled leukaemia, a form of blood cancer, with determination. Despite a prognosis of only two weeks to live, he defied the odds and has since contributed to the film industry with numerous blockbuster films.

Anurag Basu (Photo Credits: X)

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood stalwart Sanjay Dutt faced stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. His arduous journey through chemotherapy in Dubai built him into a resilient soldier. Celebrating his triumph on his children's birthday, he stood as a beacon of inspiration for many.

Sanjay Dutt (Photo Credits: X)

Kirron Kher

Veteran actor-politician Kirron Kher battled multiple myeloma in 2021, continuing to work during her treatment. Her candid acknowledgement of the challenges she faced serves as a testament to the strength required to navigate through the rough waters of cancer.

Kirron Kher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal fought breast cancer and underwent several health ailments. Chronicling her health journey to inspire others going through the same, Chhavi had an emotional breakdown after having a foot fracture for the third time. She emphasised accepting flaws and turning them into strengths, proving that overcoming cancer is not just about physical resilience but also mental fortitude.

Chhavi Mittal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In conclusion, these remarkable individuals not only conquered cancer but also emerged as guiding lights, inspiring others to face adversities with unwavering courage and indomitable spirit. Today, on World Cancer Day, let their stories be a source of hope, proving that triumph over tragedy is indeed possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).