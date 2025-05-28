Diljit Dosanjh is quite popular for his cheerful commentary in his social media videos, leaving viewers entertained. In a recent post on Instagram, the Border 2 actor shared his experience of sipping an expensive coffee in London, priced at £ 265, which converts to INR 30,000. Sharing his entire experience of sipping the coffee, Diljit captioned his post, "Most Expensive Coffee of London."During his hilarious commentary, Diljit could be heard telling in Punjabi, "I want to drink Japan Typica coffee. This is so expensive, saath me ladoo, boondi bhi le aao (bring some snacks along with it). Despite being so expensive, they are still measuring everything. Every sip I am having is worth INR 7000, and I won't be eating anything today" In the end, Diljit could be heard joking, "Alag feel karoon, yeh to pheeki hai!) (Should I feel different? This is bland.) For the outing, Diljit wore a black leather jacket, dark shades and a stylish hat. ‘No Entry 2’: Has Diljit Dosanjh Exited Sequel Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor? Here’s What We Know!.

Diljit Dosanjh Tries London’s Most Expensive Coffee

