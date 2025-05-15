Some sequels just seem to have bad luck getting made, stuck for years in development hell - even when their predecessors were major successes. No Entry 2 is a prime example. The sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry has been in the making for years, undergoing several casting changes. At one point, there were plans to retain the original stars - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - but that didn’t materialise. Now, nearly two decades later, when No Entry 2 finally locked in its new male leads - Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor - it faces yet another casting shake-up. Boney Kapoor Reveals Anil Kapoor Is Still ‘Unhappy’ With No Entry 2 Casting, Producer Says ‘He Is Still Not Talking to Me Properly’.

According to a report in Filmfare, Diljit Dosanjh - who recently made headlines with his Met Gala appearance - has exited the film. The report initially claimed that the Punjabi singer-actor dropped out due to 'creative differences'. A source close to the project told the portal that Diljit couldn’t align himself "with the film’s creative ideas".

Boney Kapoor Confirms Exit, Denies Reason

Producer Boney Kapoor, in a statement to Filmfare, confirmed that Diljit is no longer part of No Entry 2, but denied that the exit was due to creative differences. Instead, he cited the more conventional reason—scheduling conflicts.

Kapoor said, "Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out." No Entry Completes 15 Years: Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Was Offered Bipasha Basu's Role?

Boney Kapoor Confirms Diljit's Exit From 'No Entry 2'

As Filmfare shared the news of #DiljitDosanjh exiting the highly-anticipated #NoEntry2, #BoneyKapoor opened up about the same. He told us, “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out.”… pic.twitter.com/1MpM0DDcIW — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 15, 2025

Here’s hoping things are resolved soon, as the film is gearing up to begin production. No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, is slated for a Diwali 2026 release. So far, Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly the only actress locked in as a female lead.

Even if Diljit won’t be returning for No Entry 2, he’s still part of another high-profile Bollywood sequel - Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Shetty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).