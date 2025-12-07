One person has been arrested after several people were reportedly attacked with what is believed to be pepper spray at Heathrow’s Terminal 3 car park in London on December 7, the BBC reported. Police were called at 8:11 am following reports that a group of men had sprayed multiple individuals before fleeing, the Metropolitan Police said. The investigation is ongoing. UK Knife Attack: Multiple People Stabbed on Huntingdon-Bound Train in Cambridgeshire, 2 Suspects Arrested (Watch Videos).

Group Attacks People With Pepper Spray at Heathrow Airport, 1 Arrested

BREAKING: Emergency services responding to incident at London's Heathrow Terminal 3 — BBC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 7, 2025

1 Arrested After Group Attacks People With Pepper Spray

CHAOS AT HEATHROW Airport, London : Armed police swarm Terminal 3 car park after a group sprayed multiple people with pepper spray in a heated dispute! At least 1 arrest made (suspect in custody), more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HRE5AvRArG — Kedar (@Kedar_speaks88) December 7, 2025

