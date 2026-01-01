A viral video doing the rounds on social media shows a young couple making out on a moving public bus, allegedly in Hayes Town. The video clip has sparked sharp reactions online over public decency in shared spaces. In the video, the couple is seen seated at the back of a red double-decker bus, dressed in winter clothes and attempting to hide their faces with a cap and scarf while making out. LatestLY has not independently verified the viral video, and the exact date and location remain unconfirmed, though it is widely claimed to be from Hayes in London. After ‘19 Minute’ Video, New ‘MMS Leak’ Goes Viral; CCTV Footage Shows Couple Making Out Inside Delhi-Meerut RRTS Train.

Viral Video Shows Couple Making Out on Moving London Bus

Couple caught making out in Bus in London (Photo Credits: X/@UB1UB2)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

