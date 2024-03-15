Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani’s much-awaited film Yodha has garnered praise from netizen. From the performances to action sequences, movie buffs are mighty impressed with this newly released film. Netizens have taken to the micro-blogging platform to rave about the adrenaline-pumping action sequences that kept them on the edge of their seats. Check out some of the reviews on Yodha below: Yodha Movie Review: Critics Praise Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna’s Film as an ‘Adrenaline-Filled Edge-of-Seat Action Thriller’.

Watch The Trailer Of Yodha Below:

'Terrific Performance'

'Good Action Entertainer'

'Full On Action And Suspense'

Just watched fdfs of #Yodha what a power packed action 😍😎✈️. From start I was so mesmerized with the action sequences that didn't upload a video of the movie. Full on action and suspense especially the suspence during interval aah 😍 Going to watch it again now#YodhaReview — Sid's queen (@sidz__queen) March 15, 2024

'Edge-Of-The-Seat'

#YodhaReview ⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ [ SUPERHIT ] Yodha has a strong thrill, tension and edge of the seat vibe with some awesome moments to cheer and clap. #SidharthMalhotra is sweet, charming and perfect in action.@SidMalhotra 🥂 cheers 😅 Iss picture ka hero main hu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PqqwhKOWLP — Raaj TeewaRi (@raajteewari_) March 15, 2024

'Kadak Action'

#YodhaReview interval- I expected a Masala Dialogue baazi action movie BUT its a thriller. More focus on story, some intense scenes, twists and Kadak action. Some patchwork is obvious but overall Bahut mast 👌 Bus 2nd half me ending land kare aur payoff mil jaye to... pic.twitter.com/1xBWtg4AB5 — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) March 15, 2024

