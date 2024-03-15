Yodha is the action thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film hit the theatres today (March 15) and critics are going gaga over this newly released film. Some have even hailed it as an ‘adrenaline-filled edge-of-seat action thriller’. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, from the action sequences to the engaging narrative, take a look at what critics have said about Yodha movie. Yodha Review: Kiara Advani Praises Hubby Sidharth Malhotra’s Action Thriller As ‘Outstanding’.

Watch The Trailer Of Yodha Below:

India Herald – Yodha is a film that defines a genre, despite a relatively formulaic beginning. While there have been several excellent action thrillers in indian films, Yodha stands out for its unique story, fast-paced action, and heart-pounding cliffhangers. The unconventional screenplay succeeds because of the filmmakers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's commitment, to the point that you find yourself celebrating the extravagant conclusion.

MensXP – An adrenaline-filled edge-of-seat action thriller that will surprise you, make you gasp, and make you feel goosebumps at the same time — this is exactly how this film should be defined

Times Now – Barring a somewhat cliched start, Yodha is a genre-defining film. While Indian cinema has surely produced some fine action-thrillers, Yodha is in a league of its own with its eccentric narrative and breakneck pace, not to mention the heart-thumping cliffhangers. The conviction of directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha makes the atypical screenplay work, so much so that you find yourself rejoicing in the over-the-top climax.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)