Upon joining social media in February 2023, Zeenat Aman revealed an unexplored aspect of herself as the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress, surprising the public with her candidness about personal experiences as a woman. This openness swiftly resonated with millennials and Gen Z, forging a deep connection with a diverse audience. Recently, the veteran actress penned a heartfelt post expressing gratitude to her viewers for reaching 500k on Instagram. In her advice, she urged them not to overly rely on social media and emphasized the importance of distinguishing between social media life and reality. Zeenat Aman Shares Words of Wisdom For Men On Insta, Says 'Nothing Screams Insecure Like a Man Who's Afraid By Things Associated With Women' (View Post).

Zeenat Aman's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)