The upcoming Netflix series The Royals introduces a fresh pairing with Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, where she plays a commoner who falls in love with a prince. The teaser, unveiled on February 3, 2025, evokes shades of Jon M Chu’s hit film Crazy Rich Asians. Boasting a star-studded ensemble, the series also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, Kavya Trehan, and Sumukhi Suresh. ‘The Royals’ Cast Revealed: Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi Shine in Netflix’s Upcoming Rom-Com Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of 'The Royals':

