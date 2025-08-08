Brandon Blackstock, former manager and ex-husband of singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48 following a three-year battle with cancer. The news comes just hours after the singer announced that she would be postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency show due to her ex-husband's ill health and to take care of her children. The sad news of his passing was confirmed through a statement by Brandon's family on Thursday (August 7), which read, "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers ans aks everyone to respect the family's pivacy during this difficult time." Kelly Clarkson Postpones Her Remaining Las Vegas Residency Shows Amid Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Ill Health – View Statement.

Singer Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)