Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has announced the postponement of her Las Vegas studio shows due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's health issues. In an Instagram post on August 7, the singer expressed her regret for the inconvenience caused to fans who purchased tickets for the remaining shows. She wrote, "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normallly keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them." Kelly concluded by saying that she was "sincerely sorry" for who bought the tickets and requested their understanding. Check out her post below.

Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Shows After Ex-Husband’s Ill Health – See Statment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

