Kelly Clarkson and NFL legend Peyton Manning are set to bring a new vibe to NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics this summer. Joining sports commentator Mike Tirico, Clarkson and Manning will co-host the opening ceremony, as revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Clarkson humorously shared their excitement, jokingly mentioning the anticipation of finally sharing the news. The live coverage of the ceremony is scheduled for July 26 on NBC and Peacock. Kelly Clarkson's Former Spouse Brandon Blackstock Ordered To Reimburse Her $2.6 Million for 'Illegitimately Secured' Business Agreements.

Kelly Clarkson & Peyton Manning to Host Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)