Kelly Clarkson won in court, where her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been ordered to repay her over $ 2.6 million from royalties she entrusted him with to manage her work. According to People, a California labour commissioner found that Blackstock wrongly organised jobs for the ''Stronger'' singer, such as roles on The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and hosting the Billboard Music Awards. This victory aids Clarkson in her divorce as evidence indicates Blackstock owes $ 2,641,374 (Rs 27,82,55,802.09) due to confusing his roles as a manager and talent agent. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Reach Divorce Settlement Nearly After Two Years of Their Split.

Kelly Clarkson Wins Legal Battle Against Her Husband Brandon Blackstock:

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has been ordered to repay her $2.6 MILLION after overcharging her fees as her manager. pic.twitter.com/MT7obRmSaS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)