Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland's governor on Tuesday after defeating Republican Dan Cox in a close battle. With his win, Moore became Maryland's first black governor. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2-1 in a race for governor.

Wes Moore Elected As Maryland’s First Black Governor:

Democrat Wes Moore has been elected as Maryland's first Black governor. He becomes the third Black elected governor in American history. pic.twitter.com/HMFBJIVXfl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2022

