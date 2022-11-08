Republican Party's senate candidate for Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz might just create history if he ends up as a winner in the closely contested United States Senate. He is already the first Muslim ever to be nominated by a major party for a Senate seat. Mehmet, a cardiothoracic surgeon, and former television personality have seen a prolific career spanning over three decades. He was raised in Wilmington, Delaware. US Midterm Elections 2022: Elon Musk Tells Twitter Followers To Vote for Republican Congress on Election Day.

Some Republicans believe that the historic nature of Oz's candidacy has been largely ignored by the US media. They argue that national outlets have shown little interest in profiling Oz's rise. Son of Turkish immigrants, Oz is a secular Muslim whose wife and children are Christian. However, he does not make his background a talking point. US Midterm Elections 2022: Search ‘Where To Vote’ on Google To Find Polling Location and Routes on Election Day.

Know All About Mehmet Oz:

Mehmet’s father, Mustafa, was born in Bozkir, a small town in the Konya Province of central Turkey.

Born on June 11, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised outside of Philadelphia, Oz received his undergraduate degree from Harvard.

He received a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School.

During his medical studies, he took time off to serve in the Turkish army. Co-authored medical books - Healing from the Heart (1999), YOU: The Owners Manual (2005).

In 2009, Mehmet launched his own syndicated talk show, The Dr. Oz Show.

Dr. Mehmet Oz won the Republican party's primary race back in early June after his opponent conceded. Then, he locked horns with Democratic nominee Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman for the United States Senate race.

