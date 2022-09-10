The trailer of Disenchanted has been unveiled at the D23 Expo 2022. The film written and directed by Adam Shankman is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted. The trailer showcases how Amy Adams’ Giselle, who moves into a new neighbourhood with her family, struggles to find her happily ever after and realises ‘Nothing stays enchanted forever’. The film is set to be premiered on Disney+ on November 24. Disenchanted First Look Out! Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph’s Film Premieres on Disney+ This Thanksgiving (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer Of Disenchanted Below:

The trailer for #Disenchanted has been released. Streaming November 24 on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/T9ZpKF46LA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2022

