The first picture from the Enchanted sequel called Disenchanted has been unveiled by Disney. The photos shows both Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph looking elegantly royal. Additionally, they also dropped the release date of the film which is Thanksgiving 2022. Disney+ Day: Disenchanted Announced by the Streaming Giant; Film To Release in Fall 2022!

Check It Out:

Here’s your 🤩FIRST LOOK🤩 at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted! See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/HqJ4SAWOnj — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 17, 2022

