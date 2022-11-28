A few eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Olivia Rodrigo's online store now requires a password to enter. Going as far as back to August of this year where fans on Reddit noticed the lock, when you click on the link of the website, you will be brought to a portal where you will need to enter a password, otherwise you won't be able to access the site. Month's later, fans still don't know what the key to the site is. Olivia Rodrigo Dressed Up as Betty Boop for Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet:

Fans notice that Olivia Rodrigo’s online store now requires a password to enter. pic.twitter.com/jp7caKqIUl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)