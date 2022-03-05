Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is doing wonders at the ticket window. As on its eight day at the movie screen, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been able to mint Rs 5.01 crore, despite facing a competition from The Batman. With this, the film now stands at a total of Rs 73.94 crore. Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt’s Film Surpasses Rs 60 Crore Mark!

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office:

#GangubaiKathiawadi commences Week 2 on a strong note, despite facing stiff competition from #TheBatman in #Mumbai and #Delhi… Biz expected to grow on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr. Total: ₹ 73.94 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/soP8DvMKnZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2022

