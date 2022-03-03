Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to shine at the box office. On Wednesday (March 2) it collected Rs 6.21 crore and the total collection of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stands at Rs 63.53 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Update

#GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 63.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2022

