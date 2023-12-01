Godzilla Minus One, the 37th installment in the iconic Godzilla franchise, has captivated fans and critics alike with its visionary direction by Takashi Yamazaki. The film explores post-war Japan's struggles compounded by a new crisis—a colossal monster embodying the haunting power of the atomic bomb. What's truly turning heads is the film's remarkable achievement, as fans express disbelief that such a visually stunning kaiju spectacle was crafted on a budget of just $15 million. Audiences are urging Hollywood to take note of this achievement. Godzilla Minus One Trailer: Takashi Yamazaki’s Film Glimpses How the People of Japan Are Trying to Survive and Fight the ‘Monster’.

That Is Some Good CGI

This specific shot in #GodzillaMinusOne has to be a cross between practical and CGI! If, by some chance, it's full CG, that's absolutely mind-blowing how realistic it looks! Mind you on a 15 million dollar budget too! pic.twitter.com/cBuIzqaWtJ — The PME-Verse  (@0fficialPME) November 30, 2023

Hollywood Are You Listening?

I still cannot believe that the budget for this movie was $15 Million. I hope you are watching this Hollywood. #GodzillaMinusOnepic.twitter.com/sYktkufUwU — The Web Geek (@TheWebGeek18) December 1, 2023

Truly Epic

Just got home from watching something truly epic and that is #GodzillaMinusOne THIS IS THE BEST GODZILLA MOVIE OUT THERE!!!! Everything looked incredible for a 15 million dollar budget and the story is so emotional 🥹 GO SEE IT!!! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/BRw1nzJl7y — Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) November 30, 2023

Cue Applause

#GodzillaMinusOne Spoiler free review: Before I say anything, I just wanna give endless praise to the VFX team. They did a phenomenal job with this movie. Especially with the budget! It just goes to show how important it is to give your employees enough time to make the product- pic.twitter.com/VPPLgz3UyP — BamBam | ATTACK ON TITAN IS PERFECT (@BamBamAOT) December 1, 2023

One Sick Atomic Breath

Godzilla’s atomic breath in #GodzillaMinusOne is hands down THE coolest thing I have seen in cinema this year (and in any film in this franchise)! Visually stunning above & beyond other effects out there on a much higher budget. In Dolby, it truly hits you like a shockwave. WOW! pic.twitter.com/8qnTIKLwIV — based on a true cory (@coryarod) November 30, 2023

Godzilla For Everyone

This movie is cinema and Hollywood should be ashamed that a movie with a 15 million dollar budget #GodzillaMinusOne absolutely demolished them as far quality. This dude's right. Its for everyone, including non-fans. https://t.co/Jwme0t9T8c — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) December 1, 2023

Masterclass for Kaiju Film Done Right

#GodzillaMinusOne is incredible. A true masterclass in making the classic kaiju a terrifying threat whilst simultaneously telling a human story which is both heartwarming and gut wrenching. Hollywood should take notice… THIS is how you do blockbuster on a budget. pic.twitter.com/qm8AH06KWN — Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) November 27, 2023

Cinema With a $15 Mil Budget

#GodzillaMinusOne really highlighted a major problem with modern movies today for me. Godzilla minus one had a budget of $15 million and looked incredible. I do not understand why all of these Hollywood and superhero movies cost $200-$300 million. pic.twitter.com/506B0ONVTv — T zilla (@Tzill4) November 30, 2023

Japan Is Nailing Animes and Kaiju Films

There's no one else but a Japanese Writer & a passionate team from Japan to do justice to Kaiju Based Movies (in a $15mil budget, hello Hollywood wtf). I am not even surprised at this point because have you seen the writing of their animes? Top Class 🤌🏼.#GodzillaMinusOne https://t.co/up12YvRgrr — SM  (@beingshubho) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)