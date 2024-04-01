Adam Wingard's fifth film in the monster-verse Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire had a monstrous start at the box office. The film earned $194 million at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend and has become the highest-grossing film of 2024. Speaking of its India collections, Godzilla X Kong was released in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu in the country and has now collected Rs 37.60 crore in India after completing just three days. Godzilla x Kong–The New Empire Box Office Collection: Adam Wingard's Monsterverse Film Earns $194 Million Worldwide, Becomes Highest Grosser of 2024 - Reports.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Box Office Collection

