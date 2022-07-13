Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna would be seen sharing a cute chemistry in the music video “Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar”. The teaser gives glimpse of a young couple’s journey who is in their newly married phase. The love ballad is composed by Jeet Gannguli and crooned by Yasser Desai. The full song will be released on July 15. Baarish Aayi Hai Song Teaser: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Rainy Track Will Make You Fall in Love Instantly (Watch Video).

Watch Teaser Of The Song Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)