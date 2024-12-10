Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were spotted at Mount Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai. A video of them visiting the church before Christmas to seek blessings has been making rounds on social media. Surbhi looked stunning in a sleeveless black dress, while her husband Karan opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt, beige cargo pants, and a black cap. The couple, who got married in March 2024, continue to win hearts with their adorable bond. Surbhi Chandna at Hong Kong Disneyland: TV Actress, Husband Karan Sharma Hop on the 'Scariest Ride', Cute Pics and Videos From Birthday Trip Go Viral.

Surbhi Chandna Looks Gorgeous in Sleeveless Black Dress, Karan Sharma Casual yet Stylish at Mount Mary Church

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)