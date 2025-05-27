The buzz around Amazon Prime Video's upcoming show The Traitors is growing by the day, with new reports and speculations emerging frequently. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, it is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed show of the same name. Amid names like Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, and Jasmine Bhasin, a new report claims that former couple Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover are set to participate in the show. According to a report by ABP News, the Dill Mill Gayye actors will be reuniting on screen in The Traitors, following their divorce in 2014. TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani may also make an appearance on the show. However, nothing could be said before official confirmations are provided by the makers. The Traitors is scheduled to premiere on June 12, 2025. ‘The Traitors’: Karan Johar To Host Reality Show About ‘Trust and Dhoka’, Premiering June 12.

Jennifer Wingent, Karan Singh Grover To Reportedly Join ‘The Traitors’

