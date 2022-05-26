Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial entered its last day before counsels of both parties present their closing arguments on Friday. And the final day of this highly-publicised court case saw the 36-year-old Aquaman actress attack British supermodel Kate Moss for her testimony as a rebuttal witness for once-boyfriend Johnny Depp. Kate had testified a day prior to refuting all rumours concerning an alleged assault wherein she was thrown down the stairs by Johnny Depp during their relationship. This did not go well with Amber Heard when Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez brought it up to corner her with facts during the cross-examination. The Aquaman actress scathingly said she knows people would 'come out of the woodwork' to support Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard Attacks Kate Moss: 'Came out of the woodwork' to testify for Johnny Depp

