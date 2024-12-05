Amber Heard is reportedly expecting her second child, according to People. The 38-year-old actress is already a proud mother to her 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. The ex-wife of Johnny Depp has stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight and led a quiet life with her child in Spain. A spokesperson for Amber shared with People: "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige." The Fall Guy: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Domestic Feud Turned Into a Joke Punchline in Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Film and Internet's Pissed - Here's Why!.

Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife Amber Heard To Welcome Second Child

