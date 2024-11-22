Fame can be both overwhelming and isolating, especially when it strikes at a young age. The more success someone gains, the harder it can be to navigate both personal life and career. Keira Knightley, who rose to fame through Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has been open about the challenges that came with such rapid success. She revealed that starring in The Curse of the Black Pearl when she was only 17, was not as glamorous as it may seem. Knightley described the experience as "traumatic." "I found it pretty horrific. I’m not an extrovert, so I found that level of scrutiny and that level of fame really hard,” she told Variety. “It was an age where you are becoming, you haven’t become, and you need to make mistakes. It’s a very precarious age, particularly for women. You’re in some ways still a child. It was traumatic, but it set up the rest of my career." she added. Back in 2018, she told Hollywood Reporter, "I did have a mental breakdown at 22, so I did take a year off there and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of all of that stuff. I went deep into therapy and all of that." Keira played the role of Elizabeth Swann, daughter of Governor Weatherby Swann and love interest of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). Boston Strangler Trailer: Keira Knightley Chases Down an Infamous Murderer in Crime Drama Inspired by True Events (Watch Video).

Keira Knightley Opens Up About the Strain of Starring in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

