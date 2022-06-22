Fame Scotty shot to fame after he won American Idol Season 10. The singer and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery are expecting their first child together and it's a boy. The couple shared the good news on social media with a few pictures and captioned their post saying, “Baby boy McCreery coming soon!” Mandy Moore Is Expecting Second Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith, Shares The Pregnancy News With A Cute Post.

Scotty McCreery And Gabi Dugal McCreery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)