Mandy Moore has announced on social media that she is expecting second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The singer-actress shared a cute picture of her son August "Gus" Harrison in which he was seen wearing a t-shirt with ‘big brother’ printed on it. She mentioned in her post, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!” Pretty Little Liars Actress Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child With Beau Matte Babel.

Mandy Moore Announces Second Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

